By Qwame Benedict
Gospel musician Gifty Adorye has taken to social media to rant about the way her husband and politician Hopeson Adorye is been handled by some security operatives.

The Gospel singer on social media has been speaking out that someone is just testing her but she wants to tell the person that she is ever ready for their battle because God is with her.

Her first post reads: “You will experience what I have experienced. You will feel the pain I have felt. Your generations will witness your harm…2024 shall surely come!”

Not only did she end there as she came back live on social media in the evening to share move details but failed to go deep.

The Gospel singer stated that the person who is disturbing her shouldn’t call her back or text her for anything asking why she should be made to go through what she is going through at the moment.

While crying, she made this statement; “No hypocrite should take their phone and text or call me…when I speak, God listens.

“Why are you doing this to me, what have I done to you people?”

It was later unravelled by Linda Osei a Tik Toker that Hopeson Adorye was picked up by the National Security Same day that Captain Smart was arrested.

She alleged that he has since not been released forcing Gifty to come out to cry her heart out with the way things are being handled.

