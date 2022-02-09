type here...
Hopeson Adorye allegedly fired from his Cushy Airport Job – Juicy details drop (Screenshot)

By Armani Brooklyn
NPP bigwig, Hopeson Adorye has reportedly been fired from his Cushy Airport Job.

According an insider who dropped the gist on the internet, Hopeson Adorye was sacked because his wife abused the privileges that was give to him as senior employee of the company.

The whistle blower continued in her writeup that, Empress Gifty was using the VVIP lounge of the airport even before she tied the knot with the now troubled politician.

It was also asserted by the insider in her post that Hopeson Adorye who was not all that financially stable managed to buy a customized Landcruiser Parado for Empress Gifty months after he was handed the job.

All of the aforementioned is strongly believed to the the cause of Hopeson Adorye’s unforeseen downfall.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

Meanwhile, Empress Gifty has been ranting on the internet for the past 24 hours now after rumors went rife on the local digital space that Hopeson Adorye has been detained by the National Security.

She has threatened to subtly campaign against NPP since 2024 is just around the corner.

