type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsHopeson Adorye Arrested
News

Hopeson Adorye Arrested

By Mr. Tabernacle
Hopeson Adorye for saying

Hopeson Adorye has been arrested by the police. This follows his claim that he detonated dynamites in the Volta Region during the 2016 General Elections.

Mr Adorye made this claim during a radio interview in Accra, which has since gone viral.

In the interview, Mr. Adorye explained that the dynamite explosions were intended to intimidate voters in the opposition stronghold of the Volta Region.

“Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people.

When I finished casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region, and when I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote,” he is quoted as saying.

He is currently in custody and, according to sources, will appear in court soon.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Thursday, May 23, 2024
Accra
clear sky
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
1.3mph
0 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways