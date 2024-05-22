Hopeson Adorye Arrested

Hopeson Adorye has been arrested by the police. This follows his claim that he detonated dynamites in the Volta Region during the 2016 General Elections.

Mr Adorye made this claim during a radio interview in Accra, which has since gone viral.

In the interview, Mr. Adorye explained that the dynamite explosions were intended to intimidate voters in the opposition stronghold of the Volta Region.

“Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people.

When I finished casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region, and when I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote,” he is quoted as saying.

He is currently in custody and, according to sources, will appear in court soon.