- Advertisement -

Days after Nana Addo was booed at the Global Citizens Festival Concert, NPP’s Hopeson Adorye granted an interview with OKAY FM and while sharing his sentiments on the whole brouhaha, he accused Baba Sadiq as the brainer behind the unfortunate incident.

As alleged by Hopeson Adorye, Baba Sadiq bused some thugs to the event centre and paid them Ghc120 each to boo Nana Addo because he had exclusive information that the president will be speaking at the event.

READ ALSO: NDC paid people to hoot at Akufo Addo – Hopeson Adorye alleges

He claimed to have the names of all those who were hired by Baba Sadiq to hoot at Nana Addo – And at the appropriate time, he will expose them on the internet.

Baba Sadiq on the other hand has also insisted he has no idea of Hopeson Adorye’s accusations of paying hooligans to jeer at the president.

Over the weekends, the former Parliamentary candidate for Kpone Akatamanso and the immediate past 3 Music boss clashed on UTV and in the course of the back and forth banter – Angry Hopeson Adorye who felt disrespected taunted Baba Sadiq that he might not live up to his age.

READ ALSO: Baba Sadiq defends Sarkodie after slamming Ghanaian media

Apparently, Hopeson Adorye failed to cement his accusations with facts throughout the discussion and was using his old age and aggressiveness as leverage to counter Baba Sadiq’s logical submissions.

Watch the video below to know more…