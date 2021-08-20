- Advertisement -

There is a serious and frankly unexpected war of words on social media between Instagram blogger, ‘thosecalledcelebs’ and leading NPP member, Hopeson Adorye.

According to the Instagram blogger who was previously unknown but has now been exposed, her life is being threatened by Hopeson Adorye who happens to be the husband of Gospel Musician, Gifty Osei.

It all started when this same blogger made a post a few weeks ago alleging that Gifty Osei (Now Gifty Adorye) and Hospeson Adorye’s marriage is in shambles.

She claimed they are faking their love from her reliable sources. ‘Thosecalledcelebs’ even alleged the musician is the one who takes care of the top NPP politician.

It didn’t really stand well with Gifty Adorye who came out boldly to denied and chastise her doom seekers. And everybody knows the blogger started all the allegations and accusations.

About 3 days ago, Hopeson Adorye who has been silent through it all reacted to the news and warned people spreading the fake news about his marriage. That’s when the fight between the blogger and the politician started.

Thosecalledcelebs has alleged Hopeson Adorye is broke and he even sleeps with girls on credit promising to pay them later whiles he relies on his wife to survive.

He also claims the man was sacked from his job at the Kotoka International Aiport for duping and stealing at his workplace and he is now lobbying for work

This morning, thosecalledcelebs claims Hopeson Adorye wants to kill her. She claims she has been receiving threatening messages and she will be reporting to the police in Germany where she stays as Rachel Bediako.

READ ALL HER ALLEGATIONS HERE

Well, Hopeson has not been quit; he has also been firing back at the girl. He exposed her identity as one Rachel Bediako who was born and raised in Breman West opposite Breman MA School in Kumasi.

She now lives in Germany specifically, Wiesbaden in Hessen. Hopeson revealed she is staying there as an illegal immigrant and reported her to the German police by tagging their official handles. Hopeson even exposed the men she is sleeping with and named one Alhaji Respect.

Read Hopeson’s allegation’s below

Well, the beef is still ongoing, and trust GhPage to keep you updated.