Hopeson Adorye granted bail

Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the Movement for Change, has been granted bail by the Dansoman Circuit Court.

According to TV3, Hopeson will need to report to the police station every Monday to assist with their investigation.

Hopeson Adorye was arrested on May 22, 2024, to help the police investigate claims that the New Patriotic Party detonated dynamites in the Volta Region to scare voters during the 2016 elections.

In an interview on Accra-based Accra FM, Adorye revealed that he led efforts to significantly reduce the NDC’s votes in 2016.

Earlier, Alan Kyerematen, the leader of the Movement for Change, along with key members Yaw Buaben Asamoa and Ken Kuranchie, visited Adorye at the police station before he was taken to court.