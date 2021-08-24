- Advertisement -

Popular Instagram blogger ‘thosecalledcelebs’ has finally rendered an apology to politician Hopeson Adorye over comments she made about his marriage to gospel musician, Gifty Adorye.

In a long post on Instagram, the blogger apologized for the comment she made and also explained that it was one of her followers who sent her the information.

The controversial blogger added that she realized the information was fake when the sender later unsent the messages.

She further apologized to the politician and his wife for peddling lies about their marriage.

Well, Hopeson Adorye has rejected the apology offered to him as he described it as a ‘thesis’.

The politician gave thosecalledcelebs a 24-hour-ultimatum to render a ‘clear apology without thesis’ to him and his wife.

According to Mr. Adorye, he will take action against her as planned if she fails to comply with his request.

He wrote; “She finally apologise but I am not accepting this kind of apology. @thosecalledcelebsss must do proper apology to bring finality to this fight else I may continue my actions as planned. Clear apology without thesis. I hereby submit so those close to her should tell her. Giving her 24 hours to do that and tag my wife”.

Mr. Adorye’s fight with the Instagram blogger started after she alleged that the politician’s marriage is on the verge of collapse.

She further claimed that Hopeson Adorye is broke and relies on his wife for survival because he has been sacked from his job at the Kotoka International Airport for duping and stealing.

Thosecalledcelebs also alleged that Mr. Adorye is a chronic cheat who sleeps with young girls on credit.

These accusations infuriated the politician and threatened to take action against the blogger.

He exposed her identity and revealed that she is an illegal immigrant and also reported her to the German police.