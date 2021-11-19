Hopeson Adorye sprays cash on Empress Gifty during her fundraising – Video

- Advertisement -

NPP’s Hopeson Adorye made cash to rain on his wife during the fundraising for her new single titled EYE WOAAA.

The ceremony was graced by many respected men and women in society including Rev Amoako Salifu of Alive Chapel International.

Whiles Empress Gifty was energetically thrilling her loved ones who had attended the event to make it a success, Hopeson Adorye stormed out of the crowd to throw 50 cedis notes on her.

READ ALSO: You have a mental issue if you think NPP can break the 8 – A Plus

Aside from Hopeson Adorye, other attendees of the program also sprayed cash on Empress Gifty.

According to patrons, the event was very successful and the target amount was able to be secured.

READ ALSO: “I want a car on my birthday” – Medikal tells Davido after dashing him $1000

Check out the video below to know more…