type here...
GhPageEntertainmentHopeson Adorye sprays cash on Empress Gifty during her fundraising - Video
Entertainment

Hopeson Adorye sprays cash on Empress Gifty during her fundraising – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Hopeson Adorye
- Advertisement -

NPP’s Hopeson Adorye made cash to rain on his wife during the fundraising for her new single titled EYE WOAAA.

The ceremony was graced by many respected men and women in society including Rev Amoako Salifu of Alive Chapel International.

Whiles Empress Gifty was energetically thrilling her loved ones who had attended the event to make it a success, Hopeson Adorye stormed out of the crowd to throw 50 cedis notes on her.

READ ALSO: You have a mental issue if you think NPP can break the 8 – A Plus

Aside from Hopeson Adorye, other attendees of the program also sprayed cash on Empress Gifty.

According to patrons, the event was very successful and the target amount was able to be secured.

READ ALSO: “I want a car on my birthday” – Medikal tells Davido after dashing him $1000

Check out the video below to know more…

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, November 19, 2021
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
1.9mph
20 %
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News