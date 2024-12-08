type here...
Hopeson Adorye takes over Airport to deny NPP appointees from traveling out

By Qwame Benedict
Hopeson Adorye, the Director for Special Duties of Alan Kyeremanteng’s Movement of Change, has taken over the airport to prevent government appointees from travelling out.

The General Elections ended some hours ago and currently, coalitions are ongoing and various centers to determine who emerges as the winner of the polls.

Though the Electoral Commission has yet to announce and declare the winner of the polls, social media numbers suggest that John Dramani Mahama, leader of the NDC, has won the elections.

Many comments on social media suggest that, given the corruption-related cases levelled against some appointees of the current government, those people might consider running away to avoid prosecution.

Due to this, Hopeson Adorye, who is a former appointee of the Akuffo-Addo-led government, has taken it upon himself to stop any government official from travelling out of the country.

Taking to his social media he posted: “No government official is travelling from now. I am taking over the airport with immediate effect.”

