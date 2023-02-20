Social media users are still raging over the comments passed by one Angela Edrah while she was reacting to the global shock aftermath of Atsu’s death.

This lady shamelessly got 0.20ps data from an ISP, went on Facebook and posted an insensitive comment intended to mock Atsu.

In the infamous post, this impractical lady quizzed why Atsu Twasam married a white lady instead of a Ghanaian woman.

READ ALSO: Not all glitters are gold – Insensitive GH Lady makes mockery of Atsu’s death for marrying a white woman

According to the lady, she doesn’t understand why Christian Atsu after accumulating wealth decided to settle and make life with a white woman when he could have married a Ghanaian.

HERE’S THE POST THIS DENSE LADY

Netizens who are still not over this ‘useless’ comment have shared some photos of the lady.

In fact, these pictures are Horrible to the point that should a newborn baby sees, it could cause brain damage to them or even when a pregnant woman sees would have a miscarriage.

CHECK THESE PHOTOS BELOW