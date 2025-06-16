type here...
Hospital worker jailed for kissing patient 9 months after he arrived UK

By Armani Brooklyn
Adewale Kudabo

A Nigerian health professional has been jailed for sexually assaulting a patient at York Hospital in the United Kingdom.

Adewale Kudabo, 47, assaulted the woman when she was “particularly vulnerable” owing to a serious health condition which made her effectively immobile, York Crown Court heard.

Kudabo, a married family man, kissed the patient on the lips and against her will while she was lying in bed and barely able to move due to her condition.

Adewale Kudabo

Prosecutor Henry Fernandez said that on the first occasion, Kudabo kissed the woman after giving her a bed bath. She tried to pull her head away to avoid the assault but to no avail.

On the second occasion, a few days later, the victim refused Kudabo’s offer of a bed bath, whereupon he bent down and kissed her again as she was laid helpless on her hospital bed.

The incidents occurred at a time when she was in “a lot of pain” due to her health condition,n which made it nearly impossible for her to move.

Kudabo, who lives in the South Bank area of York near Bishopthorpe Road, appeared for sentence on 10 June, 2025 after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault.

Mr Fernandez said the incidents occurred just nine months after Kudabo arrived in the UK from Nigeria.

