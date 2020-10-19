Cyril of YOLO fame real name Aaron Adatsi is still in the news following his huge surprise on his fans and movie lovers especially his female admirers after it emerged that he has welcomed a baby with his baby mama identified as Eyram.

Though Aaron is a known figure in the entertainment industry, his girlfriend Eyram is just new to majority of people with some wondering how they have been able to keep their relationship and the pregnancy private.

Well, we have done some digging and have come out with some information about Aaron’s girlfriend Eyram.

We gathered that Eyram is into fashion, lifestyle, and interior decoration.

Looks like Eyram is also shinning in her own corner as her followers on Instagram are over 105K.

Check out some hot photos of the new baby mama in town.