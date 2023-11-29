Hotel cleaner caught stealing from guests and hiding the items in her bra

- Advertisement -

A shocking incident unfolded at a luxurious four-star hotel in Benidorm as a cleaner was caught stealing valuable items from a British family’s room and brazenly hiding them in her bra.

Alastair and Sue Conner, who had paid a substantial sum for their all-inclusive package holiday, were left shocked by the discovery.

During their stay at the Magic Natura Resort in Benidorm in September, the couple noticed packets of cigarettes and perfumes mysteriously disappearing from their hotel room.

Determined to unravel the mystery, they took matters into their own hands by installing secret cameras in their room.

To gather evidence, they snapped photos of their belongings and discreetly positioned a laptop on the dressing table to capture any illicit activity while they were away for the day.

The footage they captured left them in disbelief.

It revealed the cleaner rifling through their personal belongings and pocketing their perfumes and cigarettes while cleaning their room the following day.