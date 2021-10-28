- Advertisement -

The Ghanaian based in Canada, Serwaa Broni who claims to have had a relationship with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo has gone deep into her affair with the stateman.

Nana’s alleged sidechick, Serwaa Broni has caused a stir by releasing photos of them together and also going deep with her association with the President and some top NPP leaders.

Speaking in a video, she said the Akuffo Addo has been making advances towards her. She reveals that the President expressed his strong feelings to her when they met in Toronto Canada.

Serwaa claims the first gentleman of the land has been pestering her with the aim to meet her desperately and have time with her. Even though she seldomly come to Ghana, President was always eager to meet her anytime she stepped down in Ghana.

The middle-aged lady with 4 kids who is also a big-time lesbian in the 2-hour long video fast going viral disclosed that Nana Addo ‘The Show Boy’ who wanted her by his side chartered a private jet for her from Kumasi to Accra.

Broni mentioned that President Nana Addo had wanted her to stay with him after the funeral at Kumasi so they catch up on some good times but there and then she had an emergency call from her girlfriend (lesbian partner) that her mother wanted to see her, so she left.

Having the privilege to sit in a Presidential Private Jet, she took pictures of herself and the President in the jet and uploaded them on Facebook.

Shortly after she got a call to pull it down from the President himself as it might cause a problem. She did.

Serwaa Broni said a lot of things in the video below, Take time to watch the full video;

READ ALSO: Photos of Nana Addo & his alleged lesbian sidechick Serwaa Broni together goes viral