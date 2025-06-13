House agent uses client’s GHS 1.5K to stake bet

NIGERIA – A house agent, identified as Olamilekan Olaitan from the Odo Ado area of Ado-Ekiti, has landed in trouble after allegedly diverting a client’s ?225,000 which is equivalent to GHS 1.5K meant for rent into online gambling, Bet9ja.

According to reports, Olaitan collected the money under the pretence of securing accommodation but failed to deliver any property.

Upon interrogation by the Estate, Rent & Commission Agents Association of Nigeria (ERCAAN) task force, he confessed to using the entire sum to play Bet9ja Virtual games.

The ERCAAN task force acted swiftly, apprehending the suspect and subjecting him to public disciplinary measures.

His actions have been widely condemned, with the association warning others involved in similar dishonest dealings to desist or face similar consequences.

The case has now been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution by the law.

READ ALSO: Husband returns from work to find wife in bed with another man

Netizens Reactions…

@TanimolaKolade: “Na Agents dey do agents, this is wrong though.”

@AbiodunBorisade: “This is an assault despite the good job by the law enforcement officers. Even the police don’t have the right to subject a suspect to this inhumane treatment. This guy should sue for the assault. Overzealous law enforcement officers spoiling the government’s name & image.”

@Nickyajiboye: “Make I no talk wetin dey my mind, shey na dis punishment go pay the money. If the guy comes kpai like dis on top this torturing nko?”

@leespanyol: “This is very wrong, he should be arrested and make arrangements on how to refund the money, not subjected to torture. I will speak with the Chairman and also the task force, they are doing a great job sanitizing the system but we are not animals.”

READ ALSO: TikToker GhKobby shoots his girlfriend YaaBaby to death