House girl caught on tape feeding baby with her urine (VIDEO)

Lifestyle

By Qwame Benedict
The world is turning into something else. You can’t just understand the way some people think and behave.

In yet another disgusting video, a house girl has done the unthinkable as she has been caught on tape feeding a baby left in her care with her urine.

The house girl who apparently has been feeding the innocent baby with her urine has had her cup full hence getting caught.

From the video sighted, she looked embarrassed when the father of the baby pounced on her and questioned her why she did that.

In shock the house girl told the biggest lie to her boss, saying she felt like urinating and had no option than to pee in the baby’s feeding bottle.

Watch the video below;

What do u think should be done to this woman for this act?

Source:GHPAGE

