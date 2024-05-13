type here...
Houseboy who stole his boss’ car to sell arrested

By Armani Brooklyn
In a shocking turn of events, a domestic staff has been apprehended for allegedly stealing his boss’s car and attempting to sell it off at a giveaway price.

The suspect, who served as his boss’s security man, was seen in photos held in handcuffs while being confronted by his employer.

According to the boss, the suspect moved his car, a Lexus SUV, from his Ajao estate residence in Lagos to sell it off.

Meanwhile, before the incident, the boss fed and gave him all he requested despite paying him a monthly salary.

As the investigation into this unfortunate incident unfolds, it serves as a cautionary tale for employers to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Source:GHpage

