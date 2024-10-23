Househelp betrays her madam as she gets pregnant for her husband – Videos

A young Ghanaian lady has allegedly betrayed her Madam by becoming pregnant for her husband.

According to sources, the young lady, whose identity has been concealed, has been living with the woman and her family since her parents died many years ago.

The woman ensured her good life by providing her essential needs, including clothing, food, accommodation, etc.

The incident came to light when the woman noticed a change in the young lady’s behaviour and physical appearance.

House help

After confronting her, she confessed to the affair and revealed her pregnancy.

Devastated by the betrayal, the woman has driven the lady out of her home, leaving her homeless.

Explaining herself in a video, the young lady noted that she engaged in an affair with the man because he told her he had no biological child with the woman and pleaded for mercy.

However, her plea was brushed aside as the woman refused to take her back to her home.

