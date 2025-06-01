type here...
News

Househelp slowly poisons her boss

By Armani Brooklyn
Househelp 2

A Nigerian househelp has been busted for slowly poisoning her boss.

In a now-viral video, her employer had accused her of stealing her items and also of slowly poisoning her.

READ ALSO: Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Adenkule’s alleged evil deeds were exposed after she bragged to one of her friends during a WhatsApp conversation that she’ll eventually kill her boss and take over all of her properties.

During the interrogation, Adenkule begged her boss to stop recording her because she’ll destroy her life.

However, her boss continued to record her and reveal the atrocities she had committed.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians slam Adom FM

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Legon Car Video

Netizens call for the dismissal of female student in Legon car video

Tamale Ladies

Tamale: Two ladies fight over a man

GhPageNews

TODAY

Sunday, June 1, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Female community members digrace cheating wife

Anambra Market Women

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

Netizens call for the dismissal of female student in Legon car video

Legon Car Video

Tema: Man caught roaming around with human head (VIDEO)

Ali

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways