Househelp slowly poisons her boss

A Nigerian househelp has been busted for slowly poisoning her boss.

In a now-viral video, her employer had accused her of stealing her items and also of slowly poisoning her.

Adenkule’s alleged evil deeds were exposed after she bragged to one of her friends during a WhatsApp conversation that she’ll eventually kill her boss and take over all of her properties.

During the interrogation, Adenkule begged her boss to stop recording her because she’ll destroy her life.

However, her boss continued to record her and reveal the atrocities she had committed.

