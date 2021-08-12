type here...
GhPageLifestyleHousemaid caught in the act robbing her madam of everything
Lifestyle

Housemaid caught in the act robbing her madam of everything

By Qwame Benedict
Housemaid caught in the act robbing her madam of everything
Housemaid
- Advertisement -

A young lady who happens to be a house help has been caught on camera stealing from her madam’s house.

According to the narration, the young lady has been staying with them for some period of time now and never have they treated her badly as they’ve taken her as their daughter.

It continued that they didn’t know where they wronged her for her to have thought of robbing them to that extent.

In the video sighted on social media, one could see that the house help had packed everything in the house including her utensils and had even gone ahead to rent a Kia truck to export the track to a different location.

Watch the video below:

We are still wondering how she thought about robbing her madam without leaving her with anything.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, August 12, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
79.3 ° F
79.3 °
79.3 °
75 %
2.9mph
86 %
Thu
80 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
78 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News