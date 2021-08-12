- Advertisement -

A young lady who happens to be a house help has been caught on camera stealing from her madam’s house.

According to the narration, the young lady has been staying with them for some period of time now and never have they treated her badly as they’ve taken her as their daughter.

It continued that they didn’t know where they wronged her for her to have thought of robbing them to that extent.

In the video sighted on social media, one could see that the house help had packed everything in the house including her utensils and had even gone ahead to rent a Kia truck to export the track to a different location.

Watch the video below:

We are still wondering how she thought about robbing her madam without leaving her with anything.