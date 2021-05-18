Housemistress speaks after 14-year-old student commits suicide

- Advertisement -

The Housemistress of Miracle Junior High School where a 14-year-old final year student died by suicide has spoken on the unfortunate incident.

Leticia Kyere Pinaman is suspected to have hung herself on Monday evening at the school’s dining hall.

Speaking on the sad development the Housemistress of the school, Gifty Acheampong, told Citi News: “I was in the kitchen when I heard the students shouting.”

“I rushed there and saw her hanging, so I quickly rushed to the church auditorium to call the proprietor and the proprietress,” she said.

The body of the student has been deposited at the Bono Regional Hospital Morgue.

It is not yet clear what might have accounted for the incident.

The Sunyani Division Police Crime Officer, DSP Kingsley Wiredu, confirmed the incident and said his outfit is gathering facts and would brief the media at the appropriate time.