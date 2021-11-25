- Advertisement -

A Nigerian woman identified as Sule Nana is in the grips of the Police in Ekiti State for faking her own kidnap with the aim of extorting money from her husband.

Spokesperson of the Police Command, ASP Sunday Abutu who paraded the suspect alongside her cronies on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital said the suspect was arrested by men of the Rapid Respond Squad after thorough and intensive investigation.

According to him, the RRS operatives on November 20, 2021, received a distress call from Nana that she had been kidnapped by unknown gunmen along Ifaki-Oye-Ekiti road.

“On 20/11/2021 at about 1030hrs, a distress call was received from one *Sule Nana* ‘f’ that she was kidnapped by unknown gunmen along Ifaki/Oye-Ekiti road alongside other passengers,” Abutu stated.

“She called her husband that the kidnappers were demanding for a sum of fifty thousand naira (#50,000:00) ransom before she could be released. The RRS Operatives, upon the receipt of the complaint, swung into action by combing the bush along Ifaki/Oye-Ekiti before it was later discovered that Sule Nana kidnapped herself to get money from her relatives. She has confessed to the commission of the crime,” he told the media.

Confessing to the crime, the suspect said she decided to plan her own abduction in order to get money from her husband and relatives.

“I needed some money but I could not see any helper and I decided to plan my abduction where I will collect ransom. I called my husband to demand N50,000 ransom and in the process, I was arrested,” she said.