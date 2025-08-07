How a phone call allegedly stopped President Mahama from entering the now crashed Helicopter

Ghana has been plunged into a state of national grief following a tragic military helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight people, including two senior government ministers.

In response, President John Dramani Mahama has declared three days of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast across the country.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, near Adansi in the Ashanti Region.

The ill-fated military Z-9 helicopter was en route from Accra to the mining town of Obuasi when it went down, killing all on board, three crew members and five passengers.

Among the deceased were Ghana’s Minister of Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, and Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Hon. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.

The two were on official duty, travelling with other military personnel for an engagement in the region.

“The president and government extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of our comrades and the servicemen who died in service to the country,” said Chief of Staff Julius Debrah in a statement issued from the presidency.

According to sources within the Jubilee House, President Mahama is reportedly “down emotionally” following the devastating loss. He had worked closely with both ministers, who were known to be key figures in his administration.

In a shocking twist, unconfirmed reports suggest that President Mahama himself was initially scheduled to be aboard the same helicopter.

According to veteran broadcaster Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM, the president was all set to board the aircraft until he received a last-minute phone call that caused him to change his travel plans.

“He then told his ministers to proceed without him,” Tikese stated on his program, implying that a last-minute decision may have spared the president’s life.

