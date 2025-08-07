type here...
News

How a phone call allegedly stopped President Mahama from entering the now crashed Helicopter

By Armani Brooklyn
President Mahama

Ghana has been plunged into a state of national grief following a tragic military helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight people, including two senior government ministers.

In response, President John Dramani Mahama has declared three days of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast across the country.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, near Adansi in the Ashanti Region.

The ill-fated military Z-9 helicopter was en route from Accra to the mining town of Obuasi when it went down, killing all on board, three crew members and five passengers.

Among the deceased were Ghana’s Minister of Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, and Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Hon. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.

The two were on official duty, travelling with other military personnel for an engagement in the region.

READ ALSO: Burnt bodies of the victims involved in the Ghana Army Helicopter Crash

- GhPage

“The president and government extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of our comrades and the servicemen who died in service to the country,” said Chief of Staff Julius Debrah in a statement issued from the presidency.

Trending
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

According to sources within the Jubilee House, President Mahama is reportedly “down emotionally” following the devastating loss. He had worked closely with both ministers, who were known to be key figures in his administration.

In a shocking twist, unconfirmed reports suggest that President Mahama himself was initially scheduled to be aboard the same helicopter.

According to veteran broadcaster Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM, the president was all set to board the aircraft until he received a last-minute phone call that caused him to change his travel plans.

“He then told his ministers to proceed without him,” Tikese stated on his program, implying that a last-minute decision may have spared the president’s life.

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Photos of Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa wedding photos

Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa’s court wedding photos

Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

Photos of Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

GhPageNews

TODAY

Thursday, August 7, 2025
23.5 C
Accra

Also Read

Video of Theresa Abebrese cheering Daddy Lumba

Theresa Abeberese and Daddy Lumba

Burnt bodies of the victims invloved in Ghana Army Helicopter Crash

Photos of Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

BBNAIJA 2025: Kayikunmi and Isabella’s all-loved-up session video

Kayikunmi and Isabella

Photos of Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala

Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways