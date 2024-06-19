type here...
How Afia Schwar allegedly paid $20K out of $30K and begged US based guy to marry her exposed

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwar

After the marriage, the showbiz personality denied claims that she got married to acquire American citizenship.

As alleged by Afia Schwar, she got hitched in New York USA, where she is currently staying.

The announcement was welcomed with mixed reactions, some persons speculating that she got married to become a US citizen

However, in a rebuttal, she denied the claim indicating she is already rich and doesn’t need US citizenship to be better in life.

Afia Schwar's second marriage collapses as she marries for the third time in the US

In a TikTok live she said, “I didn’t marry an American before getting all the properties I have now, so I don’t need it. How many people in America have got a Mercedes Benz, Prado, Venza, s6, houses and co. What hurts my enemies is that the marriage comes with the papers.”

Well, just a year after the marriage, it has come to light that Afia Schwar supposedly married the US-based for green papers.

According to an insider who leaked the information, Afia Schwar paid $20,000 out of the $30,000 the US-based guy charged her to marry her.

Fast forward, the insider claims Afia Schwarzenegger and her contract husband got high and ended up ‘chopping’ themselves which resulted in her new pregnancy.

The source stated that her husband quested for his balance of $10k but Afia Schwarz insists that she can’t pay him the money because she is now pregnant for him.

Her husband per the source has asked her to terminate the pregnancy but Afia insists she is keeping the pregnancy.

See the message from the insider below:

