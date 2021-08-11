type here...
How the beef between Amerado and Obibini started

By RASHAD
Obibini - Amerado
Obibini - Amerado
Many people have been wondering how the beef between the two rappers, Amerado Burna and Obibini Boafo started; well GhPage has an answer for you.

The genesis of the beef can be traced to the magnificent rap Amerado gave when he appeared on the Tim Westwood show when he and other Kumerica boys traveled to the UK for the Party in the Park.

Giving the crazy bars, Amerado whiles praising some big guns in the game such as Sarkodie, Obrafour, Okyeame Kwame, and others threw jabs at Obibini.

Not long ago, Obibini dropped a freestyle and called himself Wudini. Sharing the video on his social media handles, he captioned it: ‘Wudini x Wudini #awudisem’

Watch the video below

Now, giving his rap on Tim Westwood, Amerado used Obibini’s new name Wudini to diss him and called him a wack rapper who comes nowhere close to him.

Watch that portion below

Back in Ghana, people started questioning Amerado while he dissed Obibini. During an interview with MzGee on TV, his only answer was that if Obibini feels disrespected, he should enter the studio and bring it on.

Watch the video below

Well, it’s been game on since then. Obibini first dropped his first diss song titled ‘Deceased’ and he went really hard on the song.

Listen below

Amerado too did not sit down and take the jabs. He quickly dropped his reply to Obibini’s ‘Deceased’. He called his diss song ‘The Throne’

Listen Below

Obibini Boafo has hit back again guys. He has just released Carcass as a quick reply to Amerado and he is still going hard on Amerado.

Listen below

Well, we are waiting for Amerado to get his game back on. GhPage will keep you updated. Just stay with us.

Source:GHPAGE

