How Armando’s girlfriend recorded him in critical condition

By Armani Brooklyn
Armando

A heartbreaking incident that has been confirmed from Cameroon announces the death of a young University graduate simply known as Armando amongst his peers.

Armando tragically lost his life following a late-night visit that turned fatal.

According to reports, Armando had been out with a group of friends on the night of the incident.

Due to the rising insecurity in the city, he decided not to return home late.

At around 1 a.m., he called his girlfriend to ask if he could spend the night at her place to which she agreed.

Armando

However, events took a disturbing turn when Armando arrived at her residence.

The young woman stopped answering her phone, despite having earlier agreed to host him.

After waiting without any response, Armando approached her door at about 3 a.m. and knocked.

To his shock, it wasn’t his girlfriend who answered, it was a gendarme (armed officer), who came out from the room.

He quickly and mercilessly assaulted Armando.

The brutal assault left Armando in critical condition.

In an even more distressing twist, the girl recorded a video of Armando in his weakened state the next morning and shared the footage in their student’s WhatsApp.

Armando was eventually transported to the Bambili hospital, where he was officially pronounced dead.

