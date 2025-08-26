How Bright Aweh masterminded the unaliving of Stephen King Amoah

Chilling details have emerged regarding the murder of Stephen King Amoah, an immigration officer who was unalived in an apartment in Ofankor, Accra.

The prime suspect, Bright Aweh, is said to have meticulously planned the crime by manipulating events to ensure his home was empty before Stephen’s arrival.

According to reports, Bright allegedly sent his wife on an errand on the morning of the incident.

He also reportedly told a co-tenant living upstairs not to come home early, claiming he would be fumigating the house due to a “funny smell.”

When the neighbour offered to help with the cost, Bright reportedly declined, insisting on handling it himself.

A disturbing twist to the story involves a neighbour’s security camera.

It is said that Bright had confronted the neighbour and questioned why his CCTV camera was facing his compound.

The neighbour, who initially claimed the camera was faulty, later installed a new 360-degree CCTV.

This new camera reportedly captured three motorbikes entering the compound before Stephen’s arrival, although their purpose remains unclear.

Stephen, who had reportedly told his nephew he was going to collect money owed to him by Bright, entered the house but was never seen leaving.

Bright’s car was later observed leaving the compound, but its contents were unknown.

Following the murder, peculiar WhatsApp messages were sent from Stephen’s phone, stating, “I have received the money, my wife is not around, so today I am going to chase girls.”

These messages are believed to have been sent to mislead investigators.

After Bright’s arrest, a second suspect, Thomas Zigah, also known as Nii Jaase, was apprehended. A third suspect was also taken into custody, but he has since died.

The investigation into the killing continues as authorities work to piece together the full story.

