type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsHow CAF doctor Dr Joseph Kabungo died
News

How CAF doctor Dr Joseph Kabungo died

By Albert
How angry Nigerian fans 'chased and killed' CAF doctor - Official gives account
How angry Nigerian fans 'chased and killed' CAF doctor - Official gives account
- Advertisement -

The tragic death of CAF official Dr Joseph Kabungo, who was in charge of conducting doping tests, occurred during the second leg of the Ghana-Nigeria World Cup Playoffs at the Mooshod Abiola National Stadium in Nigeria, according to the Ghana Football Association’s Head of Communication, Henry Asante Twum.

He claims he saw the scene unfold in the Ghana team locker room as a CAF official prepared to perform a drug test on one of the team’s players.

In protest of their team’s performance, Nigerian fans began vandalizing the stadium. On camera, some were seen tossing stones, bottles, and other projectiles at both teams’ players and officials.

Following the ensuing mayhem, Nigerian security forces used tear gas to disperse the enraged spectators who had invaded the pitch.

“A man came to our dressing room door and knocked. He came to be known as Alexander Djiku… We had seen him. I’m the team doctor and physiotherapist.”

“In our presence, he went off.” We didn’t even leave the place we were in; the man collapsed just as he was approaching the exit point. As a result, the test was never conducted, “he continued.

However, it’s uncertain whether Dr Joseph Kabungo’s death was caused by the violence that erupted after the game, as CAF claims he died of a heart attack.

In a 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mooshod Abiola Stadium, Ghana qualified for the 2022 World Cup qualification on the away goal rule.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 31, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    66 %
    3.8mph
    20 %
    Thu
    89 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News