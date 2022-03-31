How angry Nigerian fans 'chased and killed' CAF doctor - Official gives account

- Advertisement -

The tragic death of CAF official Dr Joseph Kabungo, who was in charge of conducting doping tests, occurred during the second leg of the Ghana-Nigeria World Cup Playoffs at the Mooshod Abiola National Stadium in Nigeria, according to the Ghana Football Association’s Head of Communication, Henry Asante Twum.

He claims he saw the scene unfold in the Ghana team locker room as a CAF official prepared to perform a drug test on one of the team’s players.

In protest of their team’s performance, Nigerian fans began vandalizing the stadium. On camera, some were seen tossing stones, bottles, and other projectiles at both teams’ players and officials.

Following the ensuing mayhem, Nigerian security forces used tear gas to disperse the enraged spectators who had invaded the pitch.

“A man came to our dressing room door and knocked. He came to be known as Alexander Djiku… We had seen him. I’m the team doctor and physiotherapist.”

“In our presence, he went off.” We didn’t even leave the place we were in; the man collapsed just as he was approaching the exit point. As a result, the test was never conducted, “he continued.

However, it’s uncertain whether Dr Joseph Kabungo’s death was caused by the violence that erupted after the game, as CAF claims he died of a heart attack.

In a 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mooshod Abiola Stadium, Ghana qualified for the 2022 World Cup qualification on the away goal rule.