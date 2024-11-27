How Can A Woman Who Looks Like Someone Who Cooks Akpeteshie Advise Me- Okatakyie Fires Tornado

Controversial Odii Tornado has received his share of media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa’s insults.

Days went by without Okatakyie replying to Odii Tornado’s message, so, many thought perhaps he did not see it, or maybe, he saw but decided not to reply.

Well, Okatakyie has finally made it known that he saw Odii Tornado’s video, but he was waiting for the right time to respond to him.

Replying to Odii Tornado, Okatakyie decided to take him to the cleaners.

Okatakyie Afrifa has said that if anyone at all could advise him, it should never be Odii Tornado.

He claims Odii Tornado is not in the right frame of mind to advise him or talk about his matter.

According to him, if there is someone who needs advice, it is Odii Tornado and not him, as he revealed that people are still about to find out the true gender of Odii Tornado.

Comparing him to someone who cooks Akpeteshie, Okatakyie stated that Odii Tornado, even though is a man, dresses like a woman.