How can i deserve the back and forth when Dr. UN is your master- Ayisha Modi replies Sarkodie

Ayisha Modi has hit back at Sarkodie after the rapper called her irrelevant and unworthy of a back and forth.

The rapper’s comments come after the unofficial PRO of Stonebwoy went on Peace FM and blabbed about how Sarkodie has never given a dime to Castro’s Family since his disappearance.

She went ahead to call Sarkodie greedy for abandoning Castro’s family knowing that both artists had a great rapport while he was around.

She argued that Castro blessed Sarkodie with his biggest song yet, Adonai, but the world acclaimed hip-hop artist never paid Castro’s family a penny of the royalties he made from the song.

Afterward, a UK promoter refuted Ayisha’s claim affirming that the rapper was among the few Ghanaian artists who financially supported the singer’s family after news of his disappearance broke.

Nonetheless, Sarkodie, after a long wait, decided to address the issue the only way he knows how- in a song.

In his latest single dubbed Chill which features rapper Joey B, Sarkodie threw subliminal shots at Ayisha stating that he chose not to respond to her because she doesn’t deserve the attention.

Meanwhile, Ayisha, in rebuttal, has expressed in an Instagram post that for Africa’s most decorated rapper to ironically spend time and money making a song and a video to address her meant she clearly has some influence.

She wrote, ”Hello???? so he really did????? The fearless ZONGO NIMA WOMAN STANDING ????. I am the only strong woman in the industry who can serve you good meals you can’t resist ..I don’t deserve the back and forth but you were able to waste your time and money enter a studio to record and on top of it all shoot a video to talk about me ????? wow am I that important in Ghana???? Opana has made me know that am doing right in this industry . How can I deserve ur back and forth when DR UN IS UR MASTER ? Even on my sick bed I will fight for justice for my loved ones. Am not afraid ? of DEATH ??????! Kraaaa you will pay ?”

Sarkodie Ayisha Modi

To add salt to injury, she jabbed Sarkodie with his Dr. UN scandal stating that the latter is Sarkodie’s master.

Ayisha Modi has been lambasted for crossing the line with her comments about key players in the music industry as she is clearly Stonebwoy-bias.

Stonebwoy and Sarkodie currently have a strained relationship after the former’s altercation with the rapper’s manager, AngelTown.

Sarkodie, reportedly, took the case to the Police Headquarters and team Stonebwoy found that outrageous especially when both artists could almost pass for brothers.