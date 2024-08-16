Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has descended on his colleague Sarkodie one more saying he finds it funny that the Tema-based rapper’s dream car is a Porsche Panamera.

According to him, since Sarkodie made it in the industry he mentions that car in his song and that means he is dreaming of buying that car.

The ‘Gringo’ hitmaker threw a jab at Sarkodie saying he is unwise for always thinking about expensive cars when he(Shatta Wale) has ventured into real estate and owns several buildings across the country.

Shatta Wale in a TikTok video asked Sarkodie to stop thinking about cars and venture into real estate because that is what is termed as an asset and not the cars he wants to buy.

Watch the video below: