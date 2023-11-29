type here...
‘How can they’; Photographer left dumbfounded after finding family who just lost their father eating

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A Nigerian photographer has been left in shock after finding a family eating breakfast despite the fact that their father died overnight.

The documentary photographer shared his experience on his X account, @FotoNugget, where he exclaimed how easily people move on.

According to him, it had not been up to 10 hours since the dad died but they were already eating.

In his words;

Person papa die overnight, dem go greet them the next morning—they met the children & wife eating.
It’s not even up-to 10hours after his death.

I’m just shocked, I understand people grieve differently but just realizing how things really change—people these days easily move on with things & this scares me so much.”

