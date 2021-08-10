- Advertisement -

The fight between A-Plus and Abena Korkor is getting interesting each passing minutes as the two continue to attack each other on social media.

The two ‘celebrities’ have been at the neck of each other for days now with A-Plus vowing to come at Abena Korkor a thousand times should she even attack her once.

In a new post by A-Plus, he doesn’t understand why Abena Korkor after making a post about him would go-ahead to block comments from people.

According to A-Plus in body shaming Abena Korkor stated that her body looks like an improper fraction and long division.

His post reads: “A scientific definition of an improper fraction ????? As? long division. You did a post about me and blocked comments. B?lamni a ?w? strategy ????? wani da h? s? boa ?w?. #k?gyim!!!”

After his comment, Abena Korkor clapped back to school him on some of the things he said in his post.

She replied: “@kwameaplus you also proud to exhibit your lack of mathematical knowledge. No matter how big my stomach. Boy, this body is never an improper fraction.

On topic of the list of learning how to respect women’s bodies and mental health. Use the school fees supposedly meant for my law school to get some mathematical training.

Having earlier relapses doesn’t prevent me from speaking my mind. Call me mad or whatever you choose, you can’t find from the truth when you are alone with your thoughts . On social media you can exhibit “your skills”.

And I repeat you are not blocked, only my followers are entitled to comment on my pictures.

Thank you, Sir. This is my submission.”

