Parliament has finally approved the legalization of marijuana known to many as weed.

Parliament yesterday evening passed the Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2019 meaning they have decriminalized the use of cannabis for health and industrial purposes thereby joining other African countries hoping to derive economic and health benefits from the substance.

The law also makes the country’s Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) a Commission with enhanced powers to oversee the industrial use of some narcotic substances.

Also Read: Ghana legalizes the use of ‘weed’

Well, after the announcement some of the popular celebrities who have been fighting for the legalization took to the social media pages to share their excitement.

Samini: “Now the police can concentrate on other #realcrimes and leave the Rastaman in peace … the random and embarrassing search of any and every Rasta man because it’s presumed that he’s a smoker and for that matter a criminal is finally a thing of the past? Wooow. I have stories”

Ras Kuuku: “Am the Happiest Person on earth now General.. Too much one roll is to 10 years imprisonment Y3 br3 .. But they should Know I should be the Brand Ambassador ooo”

Shatta Wale: “Omg am so happy this government is about to legalize cannabis for medicinal use ..Good one there Mr president ??????”

Also Read: God won’t listen to the prayers of some of the pastors that went to the Jubilee House – Rev. Owusu Bempah

Kwaw Kese: “Abeg the legalization no e be true???”