How COP Kofi Boakye nearly locked Shatta Wale in cells again exposed by Arnold Asamoah

Following Shatta Wale’s ghetto and rascal behavior at the recently held police meeting with our celebs, a photo of the Dancehall musician kneeling in front of the IGP and COP Kofi Boakye went viral on the local digital space.

During the meeting, it was reported that Shatta Wale angrily walked out of the auditorium after a police officer prevented him from taking photos and videos during the meeting.

The photos of Shatta Wale kneeling with one hand on his chest and the other with the microphone is said to have been captured the very moment Shatta Wale was rendering an apology to the high-ranking police officers for disrupting the meeting.

Well, entertainment critic and pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo who witnessed the whole incident has refuted the speculations that the picture was captured during the period Shatta Wale as begging for forgiveness.

According to Arnold Asamoah who threw more light on the controversial picture on UTV’s United Showbiz program, Shatta Wale knelt in front of the IGP to appeal to him to allow celebrities to live a stress-free life.

He went ahead to add that DCOP Kofi Boakye ordered his boys to lock Shatta Wale after he tried to destroy the important meeting but the intervention of Socrates Sarfo, Bulldog, and Kwame A Plus saved the dancehall maestro.

Hence, the photo of Shatta Wale kneeling in front of the IGP that went viral wasn’t the time he was begging for forgiveness for interrupting the meeting.