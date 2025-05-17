How Dada KD predicted his death

Award winning Ghanaian muiscian born Dada Kwaku Duah has died.

In 2020, veteran Ghanaian Highlife musician who performs under the stage name Dada K.D. predicted his short stay on Earth following the deaths of Kofi B and Bishop Bernard Nyarko

In an emotional Facebook post, the Highlife Singer Dada KD said it won’t be long before he joins his colleagues, Kofi B and Bishop Bernard Nyarko, who had both passed on to eternity recently.

Kumawood actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko was reported dead on Saturday, May 2nd 2020, in Accra.

Reports alleged the actor had struggled with Colon Cancer until his sudden death at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, formerly the Ridge Hospital.

Reacting to the death, emotionally broken Dada KD wrote on his Facebook wall that;

He said “May your gentle soul find you a perfect place to keep you Bishop Bernard Nyarko.My regards to Kofi B and tell him it won’t be long I’ll join you all too soon . our industry sucks”.

It was not clear why the artist made such a post, but it was suspected that Dada KD was broken by the industry, which should have protected him over the years.