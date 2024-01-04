How dare your compare your premature jollof to Ghana’s jollof – Nigerian man drags Hilda Baci after tasting Chef Faila’s jollof

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man has dragged Hilda Baci for cooking a “premature jollof” and having the audacity to sit on a podcast to say Ghana jollof lacks flavor.

His comments comes after he saw Chef Faila cook in her quest to break the Guinness World Record of longest cooking.

The Nigerian man showered praises on Chef Faila for cooking great meals and attractive presentations of each meal she cooked.

He also went ahead to jab Hilda Baci for poor presentation of her meals during her cook-a-thon and yet calling herself a chef.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Faila is still going hard on her quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

She has so far done 72 Hours. Ghanaians have showered praises on her for remaining strong despite the stress that comes with cooking.