Naana Brown and Diamond Appiah’s ongoing beef has gotten very wild and bloody citing the deep heavy secrets the two former friends have been dropping on the internet for the past week.

In a new self-made video, Naana Brown wildly alleged that Diamond Appiah once dated Nana Ama Mcbrown’s husband, Mr Maxwell Mensah.

According to Naana Brown, Diamond Appiah snatched Maxwell Mensah from Mzbel.

She further explained that after Diamond Appiah snatched Mr Maxwell Mensah from Mzbel, one of her rich friends also took Maxwell from her.

As explained by Naana Brown, after Diamond Appiah’s best friend snatched Maxwell from her, she began a bloody beef with her and Mzbel.

