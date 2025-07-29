type here...
How Daddy Lumba indirectly bid Ghanaians goodbye

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian music legend Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Accra.

After the news of his demise went public, several videos of Daddy Lumba’s performances have been shared on social media.

Follwing his demise, which has thrown the whole country into a complete state of mourning, his last performance from his 60th birthday performance has surfaced on social media.

In the video, the legendary musician shared that the last song he would sing was one he appreciated, acknowledged some people who have impacted his life, and clarified rumours about his health condition.

He expressed gratitude to his basic school teacher and other key people in his life.

“Mama Acheampong trained me from childhood. She was my Agric teacher. When I was in school, I was always at the top of my class till I left. Many people do not know this, but many accuse my wife, Akosua Serwa, of poisoning me.

My wife will not do that. I had a spine surgery. It was Mama Acheampong who took me to the hospital, and Nana Twum paid all my bills. I am grateful to you all.” He announced to the audience that his final song he’d perform that day was ‘Akwanoma.’

“My life is a sacrifice. I will only do what I can, and when it’s my time to go, I will leave.” ‘Akwanoma’ is a Twi word that means ‘a lone traveller.’ The song talks about giving one’s best while there is life and leaving when each person’s time is up.

