How does this even make sense?- Mercy Johnson attacks TV station in Ghana for showing her movie without her consent

Popular Nigerian actress and movie producer, Mercy Johnson has expressed her frustration after a Ghanaian television station named Blazing TV.

It is no news to the staunch followers of the Nollywood actress that she has recently uploaded a new movie dubbed “The First Born” on her official Youtube channel.

Following the release of the new movie, a fan alerted the actress that a Ghanaian Television station is showing her movie at the same time:

The fan wrote “Mami you and MJ’s hard work has been shown for free ooo. My Ghanaian people don’t wanna learn. Your new movie is showing on Blazing TV”, As the anonymous fan went on to ask the actress to deal with the Television station, saying “Please do something It’s bad”.

Upon seeing the fan’s post, Mercy Johnson attacked the television station.

READ ALSO: Kuami Eugene, Elizabeth Turkson, Lilwin, Yaw Dabo & more Storm Broda Sammy’s mum’s funeral

In her first response, the beautiful actress wrote “Ghana, Blazing TV. How is this even ok? Blazing TV in Ghana is showing my movie, The First Born on their TV without my consent. How does this even make sense? How?”

In another response, Mercy Johnson posted her first reaction as well as the fan’s post and captioned it “I am speechless at the audacity of it all”.