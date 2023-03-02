The reigning YouTube champion, Dr Likee, reportedly lost his 3-months old daughter last Tuesday.

The sad news was shared on social media by Okomfo Koleege who had visited his colleague to sympathize with him.

Well, it seems a lot of mysterious events happened behind the scenes before Dr Likee lost his beloved daughter.

A new trending video that has surfaced online captures the moment Dr Likee was nearly involved in an aircraft accident.

In the video, one of Dr Likee’s crew who is normally cast in his YouTube videos was filmed explaining how Dr Likee’s flight from Accra to Kumasi nearly crashed after turning and nearly swerved to Kyekyeku and 39/40.

If not for the mercy of God, Dr Likee would have lost his life even before that of his daughter.

The incident is said to have happened on the actor’s return to Kumasi from Accra after going to receive his best YouTuber award from Yen Ghana.

Watch the video below to know more…

