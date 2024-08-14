How Dr Likee reportedly sacked ‘trouble’ Oboy Siki from his camp and the old actor begged for a comeback exposed

Controversial Ogyam has wildly alleged that Dr Likee sacked Oboy Siki from his camp over his trouble-making trait.

During an appearance on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show hosted by Rashad, Ogyam maintained that Oboy Siki is no longer useful and an integral member of Dr Likee’s camp.

As alleged by Ogyam, Oboy Siki is now just a ‘follow-back’ at Dr Likee’s camp because all the other members of the crew have neglected him.

According to Ogyam, Oboy Siki is like a serpent who’s only good at destroying good things and this is why he was relegated by Dr Likee.

Continuing with his assertions, Ogyam claimed that Oboy Siki went to apologise to Dr Likee for a comeback because he feared that poverty and hunger would have mercilessly dealt with him.

