How Ezeani buried two pregnant women alive

By Armani Brooklyn
Ezeani

Shock enveloped Umuojor in Umumba Ndiagu community, Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, following the discovery of two decomposing bodies inside the soakaway pit of a native doctor, identified as Levi Obieze, popularly known as Ezeani, or ‘E de play, e de show’.

The chilling discovery was made possible following the kidnapping of a young girl on Monday while accompanying her father to the farm.

Reports have it that the young girl had been taken after her assailants deceived her father.


“She was walking with her father to the farm on Monday when two men riding on a motorcycle stopped and pretended that their motorcycle had developed faults.

“One of the men told the father of the little girl to please help them with his cutlass to use and fix the fault in the motorcycle, which the man obliged.

Enugu native doctor

They said the fault would require pushing the bike and begged him to help. It was in this process that one of the men grabbed the girl and jumped onto the motorcycle, and they zoomed off,” the source stated.

An alarm raised by the girl’s father had attracted the local vigilante group to launch a search operation in the area.

It was gathered that later that evening, some villagers reported hearing loud cries from a bush near the native doctor’s compound, and this was said to have attracted the search party to the area.

Obieze, the native doctor, reportedly attempted to stop the vigilante team from entering his compound, but they overpowered him, stormed the premises, and successfully rescued the abducted girl.

A search of the compound reportedly led to the discovery of two decomposing corpses of pregnant women in different soakaway pits.

