How Fella Makafui allegedly beaat Medikal and destroyed his laptop for cheating

Medikal has gone on a rant spree on social media after earlier accusing Fella Makafui of calling the cops on him.

In a series of accusations that have given rise to another hot conversation piece on the internet – Medikal has accused Fella of hitting his head with a hanger and destroying his laptop.

As alleged by the rapper, Fella destroyed his expensive laptop on the basis that he was cheating on her.

The actress who’s now his ex-wife also mercilessly hit him with a hanger during a heated argument.

In a fresh video, Medikal asserted Fella scaled the wall to enter his apartment at Caterpillar Junction (East Legon) just to fight him on the suspicion that he was keeping a lady inside.

As recounted by Medikal, he was playing a TV game with his friends when Fella entered his living room and started causing havoc.

He poured tea on him, destroyed his game and annihilated his laptop which contained his works.

As if that wasn’t enough, she ended the showdown by repeatedly hitting him with a hanger.

As claimed by Medikal, he stayed calm in the face of the confusion.

Prior to this, Medikal had earlier claimed that Fella called the police on him for simply asking her cousin, Bless, to leave their house after staying with them for over 2 years now.

However, according to findings made by GhPage, Medikal purposely rushed to the internet to share a non-existent story just to be in the good books of the masses.

As confirmed by a close source who exclusively spoke to GhPage, the police stormed Medikal’s house following the infamous tweet about his safety inside his own house.

According to the verifiable source, Fella lodge a complaint to the police regarding Medikal’s tweet to avoid any potential conviction in the future.

The police took up the matter and invited Medikal on several occasions to which he blatantly ignored.

Follwing the rapper’s refusal to honour the consistent invitations, police was forced to storm his house after getting a hint that he was now in Ghana after his successful 02 Indigo show.

