Scores of Ghanaians were unenthused about President Nana Akufo-Addo’s address on the state of the economy on Sunday night.

The televised address which was meant to inspire hope and trigger solidarity rather left much to be desired by citizens.

But one of the takes from the president’s speech that has dominated the local digital space is his appeal against negative speculation about the cedi.

He said: “Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mmpe dede. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money.”

The reactions from social media to this comment have been enormous as celebrities and their fans alike have shared their two cents about how Akufo-Addo used a different tongue to articulate his point regarding finances.

Watch the video below

Speaking on the current economic hardship – characterized by high inflation and the depreciation of the cedi – the president admitted the nation was in crisis.

Ghana is currently at the doors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) seeking a possible $3 billion support amid intensifying hardship, skyrocketing fuel prices and a rising cost of living.