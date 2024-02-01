type here...
How I broke my virginity at age 22 – Afua Asantewaa narrates
Entertainment

How I broke my virginity at age 22 – Afua Asantewaa narrates (Video)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ghanaian internet sensation and tourism ambassador, Afua Asantewaa, has opened up about her intimate life, revealing that she lost her virginity at the age of 22.

Afua revealed to Fifii Prat on Accra-based Kingdom 107.7 FM, that she first encountered her husband at the Daily Guide, a Ghanaian newspaper and website portal.

However, she left the premises with a guy instead of the job as it was becoming too stressful to get the job.

According to Afua Asantewaa, she was friends with her now husband for 4 years before switching to marriage and having kids together.

Asantewaa expressed her preference for her husband to provide further details, acknowledging that the specifics of that moment have become a cherished part of their history.

Checkout the video below

