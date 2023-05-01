How Inspector Twumasi sold his house to take care of Maa Adwoa ‘revealed’

Following the gruesome murder of 27-year-old Maa Adwoa in Adum-Kumasi by her police inspector boyfriend – It was alleged that Maa Adwoa’s tried to dump the nabbed arrested security officer after ‘chopping’ his money.

According to reports, Inspector Ahmed spent lavishly on Maa Adwoa and her foster mother plus her 4-year-old daughter

An audio that went viral last week also alleged that Maa Adwoa’s foster mother nicknamed ‘ntoso)’ is the one who planned with the deceased to cunningly spend Inspector Ahmed’s money despite knowing well that her daughter was engaged to her baby daddy who is currently based in the US.

READ ALSO: Lady who caused Maa Adwoa’s death finally found – Full Details

In a new report from the camp of Maa Linda, Inspector Ahmed allegedly sold his house to take care of Maa Adwoa because her demands were much higher than his salary.

After selling his house and spending about 80% of the money on Maa Adwoa, he used the rest to rent an apartment so that he could spend good quality time with the deceased without interference from his wife or any other third party.

It’s believed that this is the main reason Inspector Ahmed shot Maa Adwoa to death because he was mercilessly betrayed dispute sacrificing all that he had for Maa Adwoa to live a soft life.

Stay tuned for more on this new fast-trending yet-to-be authenticated report.

READ ALSO: Police Inspector who shot Maa Adwoa took her to a mallam for ‘For Girls’ – Family members allege