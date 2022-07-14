“How it felt to eat human flesh” – Retired cannibal describes

- Advertisement -

Vladimir Nikolayevich Nikolayev is a Russian retired cannibal who has described what it tasted and felt like when he first ate human flesh.

The infamous convict in a conversation with National Geography narrated that when the first chance presented itself for him to feast on human flesh, he was not prepared for it.

According to him, a drunk man forced him into a fight and after killing the man, the thought of eating his flesh crossed his mind.

He ended up eating the flesh and went on to share it with his friend with the false explanation that it was Kangaroo meat.

All of a sudden something struck me and I thought I would try him.’

I cut off a piece of meat from his thigh and boiled it. I tried it, didn’t like it, so I chopped it up and fried it in a frying pan.’

‘He took it home and gave it to his wife. She made dumplings with it, she had some herself and fed some to her children. They didn’t know what it was.’

‘I said it was kangaroo,’ Nikolayev added with a smirk. ‘We don’t have kangaroos around here. They didn’t know what it was.’

Vladimir Nikolayevich Nikolayev also sold human flesh to unsuspecting buyers in an open market under the disguise that it was Kangaroo meat.

Until the meat was sent to a doctor who proved that it was human flesh, Vladimir was making good cash from the killing, eating and selling of human flesh. He was a cannibal.

Vladimir was subsequently arrested, arraigned before court and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Vladimir the Cannibal was convicted of two murders in 1997 and sentenced to death, but the ruling was reversed after Russia abolished the death penalty in 1999.

Inside Russia’s Toughest Prisons spoke with the 63-year-old killer, who is currently serving a life sentence at the notorious K-6 Dolphin Prison, about how he killed a man and ate his flesh.