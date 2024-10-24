How Justine Agbenu became a Canadian citizen just weeks ago and died in Salifu Amoako’s son’s accident

In a very sad development that has been made public, Justine Mary-Anne Enyonam Agbenu, one of the young victims of the recent East Legon accident, was granted Canadian citizenship two weeks before her untimely death.

The news has since been confirmed by popular broadcaster Kofi Adomah Nwanwani.

Justine, along with her friend Maame Dwomoh Boaten, lost their lives in a horrific accident on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

The accident occurred when a Jaguar SUV driven by Bishop Salifu Amoako’s 16-year-old son collided with the Acura vehicle in which the two girls were travelling.

The crash led to a devastating fire that engulfed both vehicles and claimed the lives of Justine and Maame.

