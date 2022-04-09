“How Kelvynboy impregnated rich woman after dumping baby mama” – New info pops out

- Advertisement -

Deborah is the baby mama of Ghanaian singer Kelvynboy, who has been in the news over claims of physical abuse, cheating, and maltreatment.

A few weeks ago, information came out about the arrest of Kelvynboy after he was reportedly accused of beating her up and cheating on her.

Per the account, Deborah was a girlfriend to Kelvynboy, a relationship in which he produced babies. Although Kelvynboy had seen the woman’s parents, they were yet to marry.

Things did not go as planned between both parties. After rising to fame, it has emerged that Kelvynboy has ditched his girlfriend who he has kids with for a different woman.

Speaking to Ghpage in an exclusive interview, a sister to Kelvynboy’s baby mama intimated that the artist had been subjecting her to physical abuse constantly.

“They are not legally married but they have kids. Kelvynboy always beats her up. It was not the situation until Kelvymnboy rose to fame. The frequent physical abuse Kelvynboy metes out to her was very bad,” she revealed.

Speaking about the new woman that has overtaken Deborah’s position, the lady revealed that Kelvynboy got attached to a supposed client for business reasons. According to her, the woman who had come down from abroad used pregnancy to get Kelvynboy to start a fresh relationship with him.

Although Deborah still loves Kelvynboy regardless of the physical abuse, it has emerged that the new woman is heavily pregnant for Kelvynboy.